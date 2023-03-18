UMB Bank n.a. Takes $11.10 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,000. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $113.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average is $119.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.