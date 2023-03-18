Uniswap Achieves Market Cap of $4.99 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.99 billion and $117.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.54 or 0.00023919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00311357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000724 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016407 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.5284053 USD and is up 7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 629 active market(s) with $115,093,941.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

