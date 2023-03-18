United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE UAL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,367,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,983. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

