United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $390,000. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 80.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 227,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.