United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United Natural Foods Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of UNFI stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $49.56.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.