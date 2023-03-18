Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on UVE. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Universal Insurance Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of UVE stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. 787,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $19.71.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
