Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UVE. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of UVE stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. 787,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

