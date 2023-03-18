Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

