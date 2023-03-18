UNUS SED LEO Price Reaches $3.37 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.21 billion and $1.22 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00012441 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00309159 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000677 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

