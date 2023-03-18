UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 130.75 ($1.59). 77,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 119,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.50 ($1.59).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

UP Global Sourcing Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.73. The firm has a market cap of £114.32 million, a P/E ratio of 984.62 and a beta of 1.65.

UP Global Sourcing Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 4.82 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $2.30. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

In other news, insider Chris Dent bought 13,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £19,255.14 ($23,467.57). 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

