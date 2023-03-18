Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 207,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 190,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 800,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,592,000 after buying an additional 40,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.71. 9,922,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,272,034. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

