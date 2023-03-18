Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. 9,922,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,272,034. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

