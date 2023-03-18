Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lessened by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $101.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

