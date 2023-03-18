Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $68.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 72,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 127.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 134,218 shares during the last quarter.

