Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.314 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.15. 381,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,645. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $68.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

