Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 773,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 190,547 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,776,000. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 810,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,051,000 after buying an additional 36,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,035,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $78.50.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

