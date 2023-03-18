Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $359.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

