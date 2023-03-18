Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 11.5% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,848,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 60,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $132.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,012. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.47 and its 200 day moving average is $138.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

