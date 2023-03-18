VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1042650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

Featured Stories

