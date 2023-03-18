Verasity (VRA) Price Up 17.7% This Week

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $75.15 million and $30.30 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003672 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000849 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

