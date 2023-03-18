Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

VZ stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

