Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.42 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and $72,914.66 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,569.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00315419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00080333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.76 or 0.00557800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00492373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,339,347 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

