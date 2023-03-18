Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 433,583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTNR shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at $45,769,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at $45,769,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,998. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Further Reading

