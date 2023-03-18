Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 27,417 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $505,021.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 427,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,877,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 17th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 30,153 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $551,498.37.

On Monday, March 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 17,376 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $316,416.96.

On Friday, March 10th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $53,089.66.

Shares of VERX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 581,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,088. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.33, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vertex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vertex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vertex by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vertex by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VERX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

