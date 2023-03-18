Viad (NYSE:VVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Viad has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $417.91 million, a PE ratio of 167.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viad by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 307,126 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,322,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 148,282 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 692,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 429,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 124,414 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

