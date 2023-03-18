Viad (NYSE:VVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Viad Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of VVI stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Viad has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $417.91 million, a PE ratio of 167.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.
