Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.13 and last traded at $42.98. Approximately 11,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 19,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 233.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.