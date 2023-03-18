Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $138.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

