Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $237.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

