Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 815 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.70.

Adobe Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $358.14 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

