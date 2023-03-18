Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $180.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

