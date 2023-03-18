Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $303.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

