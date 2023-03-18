Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 987 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

