Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE NIE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 61,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,003. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52.
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
