VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

VOC stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

