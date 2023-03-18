Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Friday.

Vonovia Stock Down 2.2 %

ETR:VNA traded down €0.43 ($0.46) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €18.80 ($20.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,930,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €24.93 and a 200-day moving average of €23.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €18.58 ($19.98) and a 52-week high of €48.19 ($51.82).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

