Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VNA. Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down €0.89 ($0.96) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €19.23 ($20.68). 8,702,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €18.58 ($19.98) and a 12 month high of €48.19 ($51.82). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

