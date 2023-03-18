Vow (VOW) Tops One Day Volume of $365,437.67

Vow (VOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Vow token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a total market cap of $84.51 million and approximately $365,437.67 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vow has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

