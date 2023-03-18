Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $110.11 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $4.05 or 0.00014746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $110.11 million and approximately $28.86 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00032981 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00206070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,456.97 or 0.99952710 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.6136364 USD and is up 7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $9,084,506.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

