VVS Finance (VVS) One Day Volume Hits $942,689.37

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $124.96 million and $942,689.37 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VVS Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.85 or 0.00367811 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,330.12 or 0.26733812 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,895,032,788,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,606,566,978,736 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VVS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VVS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.