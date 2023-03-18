W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

NYSE GWW opened at $663.50 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $634.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

