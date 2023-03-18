Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €165.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 3.2 %

WCH opened at €142.95 ($153.71) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €142.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €128.89. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($201.18). The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

