WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Up 4.8%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.81. 11,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 87,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 105.46% and a negative net margin of 37.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in WalkMe by 46.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WalkMe by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.