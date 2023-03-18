Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. 32,003,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,522,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

