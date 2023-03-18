Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $153.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,856. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

