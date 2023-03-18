Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 836 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $16.26 on Friday, hitting $220.31. 12,660,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,000. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.63.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

