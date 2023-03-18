Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Trading Up 0.5 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $633.69. 1,109,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,371. The stock has a market cap of $250.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $646.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.35. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.