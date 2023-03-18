Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.06 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,723,000 after buying an additional 549,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. 8,118,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

