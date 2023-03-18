Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 2.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 60,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 182,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,882 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,600,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.50. 11,341,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,589,832. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.