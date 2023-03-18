Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

T traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $18.13. 58,728,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,633,379. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

