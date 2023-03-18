Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after buying an additional 276,857 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 254.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 396,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 109,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 604.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,521 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.54. 180,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,802. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.07. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

