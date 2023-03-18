Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $177.53. 2,213,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.63.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

